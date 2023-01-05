Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

PBH stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $64.38. 469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,761. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $289.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PBH. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

