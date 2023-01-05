Premia (PREMIA) 1-Day Volume Hits $58,632.93

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Premia has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Premia has a market cap of $101.66 million and $58,632.93 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Premia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00003857 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00445937 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.64 or 0.02229053 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.19 or 0.30465951 BTC.

About Premia

Premia launched on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official message board is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

