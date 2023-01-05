PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,347.15

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,347.15 ($16.23) and traded as low as GBX 1,195 ($14.40). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,195 ($14.40), with a volume of 2,054 shares traded.

PPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.28) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.10) price objective on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,232.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,346.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £509.26 million and a P/E ratio of -9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.33.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

