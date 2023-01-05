Polymath Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 5th. Polymath has a market cap of $132.86 million and $1.65 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000855 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 2.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.43 or 0.00442891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020931 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001991 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018543 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 58.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.14404545 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $1,690,204.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.