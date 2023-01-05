Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $130.55 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00440657 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020884 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002039 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018568 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

