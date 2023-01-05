POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Shares Down 1.4%

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.12 and last traded at C$4.15. Approximately 13,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 14,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.21.

POET Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.72. The firm has a market cap of C$157.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.70.

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.79625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

