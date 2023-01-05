Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Volume Tops $121,103.27

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00002038 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $67.02 million and approximately $121,103.27 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00238114 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00079226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00052678 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002216 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,111,901 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.