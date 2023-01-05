Piper Sandler Lowers Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) to Neutral

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CL King lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.89.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,637,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,650. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $910.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.55. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa acquired 100,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,881. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 7,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $493,609.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,152,125. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

