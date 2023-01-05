Piper Sandler Downgrades Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) to Neutral

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.09. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $20.17 and a 1-year high of $63.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 7.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

