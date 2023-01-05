Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,195,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 200,103 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $107,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 35,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 87,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 333,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,952,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 70.2% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,502. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $86.61 and a 12-month high of $108.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.45.

