PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Plans Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0295 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PNI stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

