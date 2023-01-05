PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE PMX opened at $8.20 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $12.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,319 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

