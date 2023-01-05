PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 258,533 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 98,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,870 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $651,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.