PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Announces Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PML stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.17.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $230,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

