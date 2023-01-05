Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

PDO traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 443,438 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund news, insider Julie Ann Meggers acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $285,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,455. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

About Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDO. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $5,280,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,376,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,876 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $923,000.

(Get Rating)

