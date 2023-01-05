PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.112 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth about $4,251,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth $144,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at $94,000.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

