PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTY. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 21.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $477,000. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

