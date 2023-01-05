PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 14.4 %
Shares of PCQ opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $18.99.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
