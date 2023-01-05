PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PCQ opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.02. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $18.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCQ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 43.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 39,317 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

