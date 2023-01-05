Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Autumn Glory Partners LLC

Autumn Glory Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 42.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 489.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 42,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 35,420 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $7,332,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $100.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

