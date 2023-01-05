Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc Sells 18,500 Shares

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 18,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $57,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,127,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,194,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $65,575.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 2,100 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $7,875.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,240 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $46,022.40.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 26,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $99,905.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 26,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $98,540.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 27,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $105,325.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 25,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $95,250.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 24,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $92,610.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 6,322 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $23,707.50.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 28,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $106,120.00.

PVL stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.01. 172,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,919. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.12%. This is an increase from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

