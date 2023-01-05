PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. StockNews.com lowered shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays raised PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PKI opened at $142.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.12. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $190.56.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 15.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.71%.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PerkinElmer by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in PerkinElmer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

