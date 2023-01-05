Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.98

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.98 and traded as low as C$44.94. Pembina Pipeline shares last traded at C$45.10, with a volume of 1,908,089 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.86.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.95 billion and a PE ratio of 9.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.98.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$1.01. The company had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.8800002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total transaction of C$305,253.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,174 shares in the company, valued at C$670,801.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 266 shares of company stock worth $11,663.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

