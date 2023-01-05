PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Sells $124,980.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $124,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,718,614.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PDC Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PDCE traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.30.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 49.76%. Equities analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PDCE. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,690,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PDC Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PDC Energy by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in PDC Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,638 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in PDC Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,790,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $219,070,000 after buying an additional 46,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.