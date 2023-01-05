PCCW (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Trading Down 4.9%

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 160 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

PCCW Stock Down 4.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.46.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Further Reading

