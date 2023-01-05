Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 26,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 728,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Paysafe Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.36). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.77% and a negative net margin of 115.31%. The firm had revenue of $365.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post -17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paysafe

About Paysafe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paysafe by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Paysafe by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Paysafe by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Paysafe by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

