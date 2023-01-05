Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 26,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 728,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.
Paysafe Trading Up 7.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.
Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.36). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.77% and a negative net margin of 115.31%. The firm had revenue of $365.99 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post -17.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.
