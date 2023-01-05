Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Gap Down to $24.10

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.10, but opened at $23.08. Paycor HCM shares last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 658 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.00.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.37 million. Paycor HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 20.89%.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Pride Gp, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $170,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $68,769.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,260.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paycor HCM by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Paycor HCM by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Paycor HCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,908,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after purchasing an additional 78,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

