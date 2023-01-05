Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Achieves $877.74 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC on major exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $877.74 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001068 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000652 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003039 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00011541 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000130 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
