Pariax LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Pariax LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 6.1% of Pariax LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 124.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $248.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $265.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.32 and a 200-day moving average of $240.24.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

