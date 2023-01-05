Pariax LLC Has $703,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pariax LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.8% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Netflix by 526,574.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,717,000 after buying an additional 1,131,860 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in Netflix by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,045,239,000 after buying an additional 973,158 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.54.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $309.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $592.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.