Pariax LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Pariax LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up 3.0% of Pariax LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $173.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $201.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day moving average is $166.44.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

