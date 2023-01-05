Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 13.2% of Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 131,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VYM opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.