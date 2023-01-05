Paragon Financial Partners Inc. Has $308,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,452,000 after buying an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,263,000 after purchasing an additional 667,656 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,951,000 after purchasing an additional 567,190 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,403,000 after purchasing an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 751,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,706,000 after buying an additional 334,577 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $261.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $368.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.