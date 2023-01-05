Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. Approximately 330 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, SEB Equities downgraded shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's game portfolio comprises various franchises and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

