Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.50 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.85). 24,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 176,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72 ($0.87).

Pao Novatek Stock Down 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 39.22.

About Pao Novatek

(Get Rating)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pao Novatek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pao Novatek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.