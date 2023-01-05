Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Shares Down 3.4%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$23.23 and last traded at C$23.29. Approximately 76,552 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 607,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Pi Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.81 billion and a PE ratio of 21.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$82,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$476,846.70.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

