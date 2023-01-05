Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.80% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.64.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $138.54 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $136.74 and a one year high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of -280.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.04 and its 200 day moving average is $170.92.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,901,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total value of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,411,670.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 687,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,901,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,780 shares of company stock worth $48,088,682 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $355,690,000 after buying an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $359,905,000 after buying an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $297,034,000 after buying an additional 1,456,904 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.