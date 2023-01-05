Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,410 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,894 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $410,696,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 939,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after acquiring an additional 625,326 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $315,647,000 after acquiring an additional 508,194 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3,935.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 446,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $73,192,000 after acquiring an additional 435,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 368.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 483,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $79,209,000 after acquiring an additional 380,439 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.92. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of -280.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.74 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 26,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.46, for a total transaction of $3,686,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,882,898 shares in the company, valued at $260,706,057.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,780 shares of company stock valued at $48,088,682. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.64.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

