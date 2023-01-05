Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,448 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,366 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 4.8% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,897,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 611 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,780 shares of company stock valued at $48,088,682 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ PANW opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.82, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.74 and a 12 month high of $213.63.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.