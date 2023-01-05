Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 246.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,448 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,366 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for 4.8% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,897,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 611 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $122,079.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,780 shares of company stock valued at $48,088,682 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.64.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $138.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.82, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.74 and a 12 month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.