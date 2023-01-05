Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $1.01

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.01, but opened at $0.97. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 5,451 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $185.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and the Cayman Islands. It develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. Its partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent financial institutions, auto finance providers, and brokers.

Featured Articles

