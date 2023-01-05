Oxen Price Hits $0.17 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 0% against the dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $151,236.39 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,853.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.51 or 0.00442102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020860 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.28 or 0.00903563 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00110953 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00603687 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00256134 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,379,708 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.