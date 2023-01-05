Osmosis (OSMO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.48 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Osmosis has a market cap of $354.06 million and approximately $6.48 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00004264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Osmosis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00444625 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.52 or 0.02235060 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,117.18 or 0.30376337 BTC.

Osmosis Coin Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Osmosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Osmosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.