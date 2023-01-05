Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 63.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,389 shares of company stock worth $1,250,898. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRM opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.37. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IRM shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

