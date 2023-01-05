Orion Capital Management LLC Sells 27 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Orion Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 2.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after buying an additional 136,848 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after buying an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $830,976,000 after buying an additional 52,634 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after buying an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after buying an additional 238,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $826.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $834.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $746.23.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.92, for a total value of $824,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,250,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.67.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

