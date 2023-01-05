Orion Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,160 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after buying an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,552,000. Ibex Investors LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 647,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in InMode by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,433,785 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after buying an additional 447,075 shares during the period. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of InMode stock opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.19. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $63.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The healthcare company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). InMode had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on InMode in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InMode in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

