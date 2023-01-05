Orion Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after buying an additional 752,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Eaton by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,502,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,546,000 after buying an additional 622,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,526,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,239,803,000 after buying an additional 500,438 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.17.

ETN opened at $158.82 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $172.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.