Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Arlo Technologies worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 20.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 418,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 140,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae bought 20,400 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $60,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,724,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,395.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Grady Summers purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 219,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,970.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae acquired 20,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $60,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,395.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 54,246 shares of company stock valued at $190,203 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE ARLO opened at $3.70 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Arlo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.