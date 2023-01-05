Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after purchasing an additional 494,294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 16,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $64.14 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $143.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $103.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $75.78.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

