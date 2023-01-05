Orion Capital Management LLC Has $992,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,357,000 after buying an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 8,040,638 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,572,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,683,000 after buying an additional 39,984 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,088,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,236,000 after buying an additional 361,610 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock opened at $72.57 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54.

