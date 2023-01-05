Orion Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Get Rating) by 258.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Resolute Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $49.90.

