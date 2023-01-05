Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,814 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 166.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $271,100,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $572,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $21.63 on Thursday. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48.

